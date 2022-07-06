Case Western Reserve University law professors discuss historic Supreme Court term

The United States Supreme Court has wrapped-up its most recent term, a term that will be remembered for a number of high-profile decisions.

That includes the decision in Dobbs versus Jackson Women’s Health Organization that overturned the 1973 landmark decision of Roe versus Wade, ending a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion and handing the issue back to the states for regulation.

In Ohio, and more than two-dozen others states that will likely mean an end to abortion. Since the Dobbs ruling came down more than a week ago, the state has implemented its so-called ‘Heartbeat Bill’ that prohibits abortion after about six weeks—before many women know they are pregnant. Ohio lawmakers are also expected to pass a total ban on abortion in the state when they return from summer recess.

The Supreme Court also tackled gun rights—overturning a century old New York law that limited who is allowed to carry a handgun in public. It also made a ruling West Virginia versus the EPA that rolled back the federal agency’s ability to reduce power plant emissions. In two other rulings, the conservative-majority court also made decisions that critics say narrowed the separation of church and state and supporters say expanded religious liberty and the exercise of religion in public life.

The conservative majority opinions in this term were driven in part by the three associate justices appointed by former president Trump: Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.

A Gallup poll conducted before the Dobbs decision overturned Roe found about one-quarter of Americans had confidence in the Supreme Court.

Jonathan Adler, Professor of Law, Director, Center for Environmental Law, Case Western Reserve University

Jonathan Entin, Professor Emeritus of Law and Adjunct Professor of Political Science, Case Western Reserve University