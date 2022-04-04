Get to NEO a Leader: Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan discusses new city budget, racial equity efforts

Last week, Ideastream Public Media officially expanded its news coverage to 22 counties throughout Northeast Ohio. That's quite a large swath of land, and covers a lot of communities that some of us have little familiarity.

Will the people in Wooster know the goings on in Warrensville Heights? Do folks in Lorain know about any recent controveries in Alliance?

And do Clevelanders know what's happening in Akron, the second most populous city in our coverage area?

To fill in those gaps, and for all of us to better understand what's going on across Northeast Ohio, we're introducing a new series on The Sound of Ideas.

It's called Get To NEO A Leader.

We'll be talking with mayors and city managers about the places they lead, and we hope it helps connect and inform all of the citizens across the region.

Today, host Rick Jackson speaks with Akron Mayor Daniel Horrigan. The city has a new budget, a new police chief, and is undertaking efforts to make the city is making to create a more racially equitable and socially just community.

Later in the hour, we'll have a conversation with Ideastream Reporter Matt Richmond about the latest changes to Cleveland's Consent Decree, and the implementation of Issue 24, which was approved by voters last year.



- Dan Horrigan, Akron Mayor

- Matt Richmond, Reporter, Ideastream Public Media