The Sound of Ideas

Weekly Regional Roundtable June 12, 2020

Published June 12, 2020 at 3:31 PM EDT
Mike McIntyre and a panel of reporters round up the biggest state, regional, and local stories of the week. The resignation of Ohio Health Director Dr. Amy Acton is the top news story for our show. We also discuss Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson's response to calls of "defund the police". We look at inflammatory comments from State Representative Steve Huffman, and we talk to another State Representative, Juanita Brent, from Cleveland, about race relations and movements in the Statehouse.

 

 

Nick Castele, Reporter, ideastream

Taylor Haggerty, Reporter, ideastream

Karen Kasler, Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau Chief

Rep. Juanita Brent, Ohio State Representative, 12th District

 

 

 

