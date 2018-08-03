© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Weekly Regional News Round Up

Published August 3, 2018 at 3:38 PM EDT

Tuesday's special election in the 12th district brings a lot of attention these next three days, despite being only a placeholder for the seat until the November vote.

We'll look at why a school created in part by LeBron James could bring a change to how we view early education.

And our roundtable panelists discuss the swirling tumult around OSU football coach Urban Meyer.

Joe Frolik, Managing Producer, ideastream

Mark Naymik, Reporter & Columnist, cleveland.com

Byron McCauley, Columnist & Editorial Writer, Cincinnati Enquirer

