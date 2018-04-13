© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Weekly Regional News Round Up

Published April 13, 2018 at 4:25 PM EDT
[Photo: Shutterstock.com]

The leader of the Ohio House decided late yesterday that he should step aside immediately. Our roundtable panel discuss the latest on Cliff Rosenberger.

Cleveland Police may look to an old method of contact to introduce a new openness between officers and city residents

And with a September deadline in sight, Ohio takes another step forward with its medical marijuana program.

Joe Frolik, Managing Producer, ideastream

Chris Quinn, Editor, cleveland.com

Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau

