Weekly Regional News Round Up

Published October 6, 2017 at 7:47 PM EDT
A new measure of counting the poor shows there are far more Ohioans who financially struggle than we might have assumed. We'll dig into the just-released Ohio United Way numbers, which show Cuyahoga County uncomfortably near the top of that list.

Meanwhile, another report shows growth in Cleveland population -- but not across the board. So how do we take what's happened in some neighborhoods, and spread the success to others?

Plus, our roundtable will discuss the aftermath of the Vegas shooting and where Ohio representatives stand on gun control.

Joe Frolik, Managing Producer, ideastream

Chris Quinn, Editor, cleveland.com

Andy Chow, Reporter, Statehouse News Bureau

