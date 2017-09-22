© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

The Sound of Ideas

Weekly Regional News Round Up

Published September 22, 2017 at 3:26 PM EDT
We begin with local reaction to the latest effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act -- and discuss the potential impact the new legislation would that have on Ohioans. Plus, is a dirt bike track going to be built in cleveland - or not? Sponsors are arguing that the site needs to be relocated, while scientists are saying the original plot - isn't safe. That and more on the weekly regional news roundtable.

M.L. Schultze, Reporter & Digital Editor, WKSU

Chris Quinn, Editor, cleveland.com

Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau

