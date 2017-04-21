© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Weekly Regional News Round Up

Published April 21, 2017 at 1:54 PM EDT
[Photo: Shutterstock.com]

The Steve Stephens story may have dominated headlines early this week, but much more happened in Northeast Ohio - we discuss many of those stories during our reporters roundtable.

A new name emerged in the race for Mayor of Cleveland. A new leader was chosen in the State Senate by its minority membership. And a new book has the governor back in the national spotlight, with a town hall meeting set for Monday.

Chris Quinn, Editor, cleveland.com

M.L. Schultze, Digital Editor & Reporter, WKSU

Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau

 

