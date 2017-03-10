© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Weekly Regional News Round Up

Published March 10, 2017 at 1:26 PM EST
[Photo: Shutterstock.com]

For the third time in the past four months, income taxes paid to the state are less than expected. Is this something we should start to worry about?

Creating development and growth - a theme of the state of the city address from Frank Jackson yesterday. On the reporter's roundtable, we'll talk more about what the mayor wants, what's been accomplished this past year - and how the upcoming election could impact the city.

And one more time, the Ohio legislature wants to put the brakes on the runaway industry that powers payday loans.

Tags
The Sound of Ideas Sound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable
Stephanie Jarvis
stephanie.jarvis@ideastream.org | 216-916-6340
See stories by Stephanie Jarvis