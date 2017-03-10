Weekly Regional News Round Up

For the third time in the past four months, income taxes paid to the state are less than expected. Is this something we should start to worry about?

Creating development and growth - a theme of the state of the city address from Frank Jackson yesterday. On the reporter's roundtable, we'll talk more about what the mayor wants, what's been accomplished this past year - and how the upcoming election could impact the city.

And one more time, the Ohio legislature wants to put the brakes on the runaway industry that powers payday loans.