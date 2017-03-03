© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Weekly Regional News Roundtable

Published March 3, 2017 at 2:49 PM EST
[Photo: Shutterstock.com]

The feds reel in plans to protect Lake Erie fisheries -- we'll tackle what caused the pause.

There are now declared candidates for several statewide seats, looking at the 2018 Ohio elections... and some potential candidates are saying, "no thanks."

And the state of the city... may require an income tax hike. As goes Cleveland, so goes Akron.

 

Chris Quinn, VP of Content, cleveland.com

M.L. Schultze, Digital Editor, WKSU

Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau

