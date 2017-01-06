Weekly News Roundtable

We discuss the news of the week, including the possibility of a high profile Democrat running for Ohio Governor, the relocation of some popular flights from one regional airport to another -- and a ban on visiting a local mall unless you have parents alongside.

Plus, the Statehouse is humming again with the return of lawmakers and in some corners, the return of some old tensions. We'll get the latest from Columbus, where new leadership may usher in new ideas. Conversation on those stories and much more.

Chris Quinn, Vice President of Content, cleveland.com

Dan Shingler, Business Reporter, Crain's Cleveland Business

Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau