Weekly Regional News Round Up

He may not have won the popular vote, but he won America - and he won here in Ohio. We'll look at how Donald Trump extended the state's streak of choosing the winner in a Presidential election. The state's political leaders react to the surprise win... and we'll also hear from some of your neighbors protesting the outcome, as rallies against the President-elect continue, across Ohio and the nation.

And FirstEnergy threatens to pull out of Ohio, as a supplier of power.... the fallout of those and other stories on our weekly regional roundtable.