Weekly Regional News Round Up

Cleveland's City Council pushes back against a political endorsement, possibly considering a statement in opposition to the police union's support of presidential candidate Donald Trump. We discuss what the elected reps plan to do and say about the vote of the CPPA. Also during the roundtable, the latest on that deal to go ahead and dredge the Cuyahoga River now ....and fight about who foots the bill later. And is that plan to build a dirt bike course in Cleveland gaining any traction at all? Our panelists discuss that and the rest of the week's top stories.