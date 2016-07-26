© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

DNC Reaches Halfway Point

Published July 26, 2016 at 7:50 PM EDT

Day two of the DNC wrapped up with a vote for nomination. Mike will speak to local and Philadelphia journalists, plus a roundtable of political scientists to discuss Tuesday night's speakers, which includes Bill Clinton. Rick will speak with two Ohio delegates, Gigi Traore and Matt Zone. 


  • Karen Kasler, Ohio Statehouse News Bureau Chief, ideastream 

  • Tom MacDonald, Reporter, WHYY

  • Ken Rudin, Host, Politial Junkie

  • Dr. Tom Sutton, Ph.D., Professor of Political Science at Baldwin Wallace University; Director, Community Research Institute

  • Dr. John Green, Ph.D., Director, Bliss Institute of Applied Politics,  University of Akron

  • Dr. Kathyrn Lavelle, Ph.D., Professor of World Affairs, Political Science Department, Case Western Reserve University

  • Matt Zone, Cleveland City Councilman, Clinton Delegate

  • Gigi Traore, Principal Consultant at G3 Management Firm, Sanders Delegate

  • Michelle Faust, StateImpact Education Reporter, ideastream

Gabriel Kramer
Gabriel Kramer is a Filipino-American journalist from Medina, Ohio. He studied journalism at Kent State University and is a proud member of the Asian American Journalists Association.
See stories by Gabriel Kramer