DNC Reaches Halfway Point
Day two of the DNC wrapped up with a vote for nomination. Mike will speak to local and Philadelphia journalists, plus a roundtable of political scientists to discuss Tuesday night's speakers, which includes Bill Clinton. Rick will speak with two Ohio delegates, Gigi Traore and Matt Zone.
- Karen Kasler, Ohio Statehouse News Bureau Chief, ideastream
- Tom MacDonald, Reporter, WHYY
- Ken Rudin, Host, Politial Junkie
- Dr. Tom Sutton, Ph.D., Professor of Political Science at Baldwin Wallace University; Director, Community Research Institute
- Dr. John Green, Ph.D., Director, Bliss Institute of Applied Politics, University of Akron
- Dr. Kathyrn Lavelle, Ph.D., Professor of World Affairs, Political Science Department, Case Western Reserve University
- Matt Zone, Cleveland City Councilman, Clinton Delegate
- Gigi Traore, Principal Consultant at G3 Management Firm, Sanders Delegate
- Michelle Faust, StateImpact Education Reporter, ideastream