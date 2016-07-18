RNC in Cleveland Day 2 - July 19
After Monday's events from the RNC, Mike will be joined by another roundtable of journalists and we'll hear from more local political analysts. Senior host Rick Jackson will be speaking with guests from Media Row at The Q.
- Karen Kasler, ideastream
- Scott Detrow, NPR Politics Reporter
- Robert Siegel, Senior Host, All Things Considered on NPR
- Tom Sutton, Politics professor, Baldwin Wallace University
- John Green, Director, Bliss Institute at the University of Akron
- Katie Lavelle, World Affairs professor, Case Western University