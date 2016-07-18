© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

RNC in Cleveland Day 2 - July 19

Published July 18, 2016 at 4:26 PM EDT
Courtesy: Patrick Evans
Courtesy: Patrick Evans

After Monday's events from the RNC, Mike will be joined by another roundtable of journalists and we'll hear from more local political analysts. Senior host Rick Jackson will be speaking with guests from Media Row at The Q. 


  • Karen Kasler, ideastream

  • Scott Detrow, NPR Politics Reporter

  • Robert Siegel, Senior Host, All Things Considered on NPR

  • Tom Sutton, Politics professor, Baldwin Wallace University

  • John Green, Director, Bliss Institute at the University of Akron

  • Katie Lavelle, World Affairs professor, Case Western University

Tags
The Sound of Ideas PoliticsSound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable
Gabriel Kramer
Gabriel Kramer is a Filipino-American journalist from Medina, Ohio. He studied journalism at Kent State University and is a proud member of the Asian American Journalists Association.
See stories by Gabriel Kramer