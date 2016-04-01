Weekly Regional News Roundup

It's still uncertain which presidential candidates will be at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland this summer, but security measures and sponsors for the convention are being figured out now. The $800,000 house in Cleveland Heights that Cleveland State University bought its president is creating some controversy. And, the city of Lorain is making some cuts to its budget. These topics and more will be discussed by our regional journalist roundtable.



Karen Kasler, ideastream

Chris Quinn, cleveland.com

Jan Kleinerman, Chagrin Valley Times