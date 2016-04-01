© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Weekly Regional News Roundup

Published April 1, 2016 at 1:21 PM EDT

It's still uncertain which presidential candidates will be at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland this summer, but security measures and sponsors for the convention are being figured out now. The $800,000 house in Cleveland Heights that Cleveland State University bought its president is creating some controversy. And, the city of Lorain is making some cuts to its budget. These topics and more will be discussed by our regional journalist roundtable.


  • Karen Kasler, ideastream

  • Chris Quinn, cleveland.com

  • Jan Kleinerman, Chagrin Valley Times

Tags
The Sound of Ideas PoliticsSound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable
Gabriel Kramer
Gabriel Kramer is a Filipino-American journalist from Medina, Ohio. He studied journalism at Kent State University and is a proud member of the Asian American Journalists Association.
See stories by Gabriel Kramer