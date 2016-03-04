Weekly News Roundup

The effort by the GOP to try and slow Donald Trump’s path to the party nomination ramps up with a stinging rebuke from a former nominee.

As he promised – Gov. John Kasich has reached the 'Final Four', in the Presidential nomination battle. Can the latest debate propel him higher in the polls?

A local university is told to pay back $4 million it illegally assessed its own students.

Which would you rather have? A brand new curling rink, or a $10 million sculpture the size of the Statue of Liberty?

We've got a list of some ludicrous things Ohio was asked to fund this year.

There's been a change in when you can shop at the West Side Market, but not everyone is happy about it.

Plus, we’ll examine the proposed rate increases RTA says it has to implement.

Those topics and more on the weekly Sound of Ideas Roundtable.

Chris Quinn, VP of Content, Cleveland.com

ML Schultze, Digital Editor/Reporter, WKSU

Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief