Weekly Regional Round-up

Published May 14, 2015 at 8:16 PM EDT

Cleveland braces for protests when the verdict in the trial of police officer Michael Brelo is announced. Friday morning on The Sound of Ideas, why city hall thinks it's ready for whatever happens. The state wins a case against the Army Corps of Engineers; let the Cuyahoga dredging begin. Akron residents worry about the reappearance of a feared motorcycle club. Join Rick Jackson for the reporters' roundtable beginning at 9:00 on 90.3.

M.L. Schultze, reporter and digital editor, WKSU

Christopher Quinn, vice president of content, Northeast Ohio Media Group

Karen Kasler, chief correspondent, Statehouse News Bureau

　

 

