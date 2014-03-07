© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Weekly Regional Round-up

Published March 7, 2014 at 2:00 PM EST
microphone.jpg
microphone.jpg

Friday on The Sound of Ideas: they promised us billions but the gamble isn't paying off. The latest numbers on Ohio's casinos are well below projections. It's 11th-ranked in county population but Lake County is number one for licensing concealed weapons. What's the deal with packing heat? And one child who didn't hide his pretend weapon gets chased from school. We'll look at whether zero-tolerance sometimes equals zero common sense. Join Rick Jackson for the reporter's roundtable Friday morning at 9:00 on 90.3.
Christopher Quinn, vice-president of content, Northeast Ohio Media Group
Karen Kasler, chief of Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau
M.L. Schultze, digital editor, reporter, WKSU

Tags
The Sound of Ideas PoliticsCourts/Crime - Fire/Law EnforcementSound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable
Paul Cox
See stories by Paul Cox