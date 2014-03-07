Weekly Regional Round-up

Friday on The Sound of Ideas: they promised us billions but the gamble isn't paying off. The latest numbers on Ohio's casinos are well below projections. It's 11th-ranked in county population but Lake County is number one for licensing concealed weapons. What's the deal with packing heat? And one child who didn't hide his pretend weapon gets chased from school. We'll look at whether zero-tolerance sometimes equals zero common sense. Join Rick Jackson for the reporter's roundtable Friday morning at 9:00 on 90.3.

Christopher Quinn, vice-president of content, Northeast Ohio Media Group

Karen Kasler, chief of Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau

M.L. Schultze, digital editor, reporter, WKSU