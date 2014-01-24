© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Weekly Regional Round-up

Published January 24, 2014 at 2:00 PM EST
As debates continue on how Cleveland pays maintenance costs for the stadiums, do the Browns finally have someone ready to roam the sidelines? We'll look at both issues Friday morning, on The Sound of Ideas. We'll also discuss why the Democrats have decided to hang their hats and maybe their futures, on the abortion rights issue, a favorite topic of the final candidate to join the team. And why, oh why are property taxes going so high? Changes in what you pay are becoming apparent this week; we'll discuss that as well. Join host Rick Jackson for the reporters roundtable starting at 9:00 a.m. on 90.3.Jay Miller, reporter, Crain's Cleveland Business
Laura Johnston, community coverage manager, Northeast Ohio Media Group
Henry Gomez, politics reporter, The Plain Dealer

