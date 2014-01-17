Weekly Journalists' Roundtable

© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Published January 17, 2014 at 2:00 PM EST
Ford Motors stuns Avon Lake plant workers with a major layoff announcement. Whether they're all called back once the plant is retooled is the question with no known answer. The Ohio legislature may move to make silencers far more accessible for Buckeye gun owners. Will Cuyahoga County taxpayers have to subsidize maintenance at three stadiums for another 20 years? Let the debate begin on a 'sin tax' extension. Join host Rick Jackson starting at 9:00 for The Sound of Ideas.M.L. Schultze, digital editor, reporter, WKSU
Karen Kasler, Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau
Christopher Quinn, vice-president of content, Northeast Ohio Media Group

