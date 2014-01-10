Regional Roundtable

© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Published January 10, 2014 at 2:00 PM EST
The Army Corps of Engineers outlines options for keeping Asian carp out of the Great Lakes but what comes next? The debate is shifting -- to Congress. We'll cast for the latest on those fish. We'll also ask if it's really okay to just dump river dredging material that contains who-knows-what into Lake Erie? The Army Corps of Engineers seems to think so but what do you say? And did the cold weather prove that we're not as prepared as we like to think? Join Rick Jackson for The Sound of Ideas Reporters' Roundtable Friday morning at 9:00 on 90.3.Christopher Quinn, vice-president of content, Northeast Ohio Media Group
M.L. Schultze, digital editor, reporter, WKSU
Karen Kasler, chief, Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau

