Weekly Journalists' Roundtable

Could religious expression gain new protections? Several dozen Ohio elected officials are seeking exactly that and the change could be far-reaching. Our reporters' roundtable discusses that issue as well as new scrutiny of the Democratic Lt .Governor hopeful who's now embroiled in a back taxes issue that threatens his candidacy. How about a little mustard for your Weeden Burger? We'll fry up some conversation on The Sound of Ideas.Christopher Quinn, vice-president of content, Northeast Ohio Media Group

M.L. Schultze, digital editor, reporter, WKSU

Karen Kasler, chief, Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau