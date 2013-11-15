Weekly Journalists' Roundtable

President Obama comes to Cleveland to hype manufacturing comebacks and offers a fix for the problems plaguing the Affordable Care Act. But his visit to a steel plant is somewhat upstaged by an announcement in Akron that 500 local jobs are leaving and a high tech plant there is shutting down. We'll also talk about upgrade plans for FirstEnergy Stadium and concerns over who will foot the nine-figure bill. Join host Rick Jackson for the Sound of Ideas. M.L. Schultze, digital editor, reporter, WKSU

Karen Kasler, chief, Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau

Christopher Quinn, vice-president of content, Northeast Ohio Media Group

