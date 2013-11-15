© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Weekly Journalists' Roundtable

Published November 15, 2013 at 2:00 PM EST
microphone.jpg
microphone.jpg

President Obama comes to Cleveland to hype manufacturing comebacks and offers a fix for the problems plaguing the Affordable Care Act. But his visit to a steel plant is somewhat upstaged by an announcement in Akron that 500 local jobs are leaving and a high tech plant there is shutting down. We'll also talk about upgrade plans for FirstEnergy Stadium and concerns over who will foot the nine-figure bill. Join host Rick Jackson for the Sound of Ideas. M.L. Schultze, digital editor, reporter, WKSU
Karen Kasler, chief, Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau
Christopher Quinn, vice-president of content, Northeast Ohio Media Group

Tags
The Sound of Ideas PoliticsCourts/Crime - Fire/Law EnforcementSound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable
Paul Cox
See stories by Paul Cox