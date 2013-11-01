Reporters' Roundtable

What would normally be a huge gain for Cuyahoga county, securing 700 professional jobs, instead angers some people because while Beachwood gains it is Cleveland that loses. We'll also discuss the state's switching plans for how it executes condemned prisoners. And the push to get more rapists behind bars after overdue evidence testing shows that more of those who rape now have done so before. Join host Rick Jackson for a look at the week's top stories.

M.L. Schultze, Digital Editor and Reporter at WKSU

Rachel Dissell, reporter, The Plain Dealer

Erick Trickey, senior editor, Cleveland Magazine