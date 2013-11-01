© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

The Sound of Ideas

Reporters' Roundtable

Published November 1, 2013 at 2:00 PM EDT
What would normally be a huge gain for Cuyahoga county, securing 700 professional jobs, instead angers some people because while Beachwood gains it is Cleveland that loses. We'll also discuss the state's switching plans for how it executes condemned prisoners. And the push to get more rapists behind bars after overdue evidence testing shows that more of those who rape now have done so before. Join host Rick Jackson for a look at the week's top stories.
M.L. Schultze, Digital Editor and Reporter at WKSU
Rachel Dissell, reporter, The Plain Dealer
Erick Trickey, senior editor, Cleveland Magazine

