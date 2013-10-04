© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Reporters' Roundtable: The Shutdown's Impact, Westlake Water War and More

Published October 4, 2013
Abortion rights and a proposed 'stand your ground' law ignite passions at the Statehouse. Westlakers learn the city of Cleveland will drastically increase their quarterly water sewer bills if the city switches suppliers from Cleveland to Avon Lake. The federal government is taking an unscheduled vacation with no certain end in sight. We'll talk about the local impact and ask, 'have you noticed?'M.L. Schultze, Digital Editor and Reporter at WKSU
Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief of the Statehouse News Bureau
Chris Quinn, Vice President of Content at Northeast Ohio Media Group

