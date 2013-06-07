© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Reporters' Roundtable 6/7

Published June 7, 2013 at 2:00 PM EDT
Elected leaders of Cleveland and Cuyahoga County say they'll work jointly to lure a top tier hotel to open alongside the new convention center but at what price? On the Sound of Ideas, our reporter's roundtable looks at that development plan as well as the announcement that the Cleveland Clinic and CASE Medical school will jointly erect a new school building on hospital land slated to open in about three years. Plus: who spiked our gasoline prices - and why? Join host Rick Jackson Friday at 9 on 90.3.
M.L. Schultze, Reporter, WKSU
Chris Quinn, Assistant Managing Editor, The Plain Dealer
Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, The Statehouse News Bureau

