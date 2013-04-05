© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Reporters' Roundtable 4/5

Published April 5, 2013 at 2:00 PM EDT
mic.jpg
mic.jpg

Governor Kasich goes to the City Club to chide fellow Republicans for not supporting Medicaid Expansion. American Greetings goes private. The Plain Dealer will cut home delivery to three days a week. And Playhouse Square gets a make-over which includes a giant crystal chandelier hanging over Euclid Avenue and a fire pit. Join host David Molpus Friday at 9 on 90.3.
Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau
Chris Quinn, Assistant Managing Editor, The Plain Dealer
M.L. Schultze, Reporter, WKSU

Tags
The Sound of Ideas PoliticsSound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable