The Sound of Ideas

Reporters' Roundtable 3/22

Published March 22, 2013 at 2:00 PM EDT
The governor's budget is in trouble and he knows it. This week Kasich responds to leaders of his own party who say his tax plan's gotta' change; JobsOhio critics work over-time; a judge finds the Workers Comp Bureau guilty of over-charging Ohio employers. The legislature races toward a bump in the speed limit. And one form of an alleged "speed trap" screeches to a halt. It's the reporters roundtable Friday with host David Molpus at 9 on 90.3.
Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau
Chris Quinn, Assistant Managing Editor, The Plain Dealer
Chris Tye, Anchor, WKYC

