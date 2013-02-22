© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

The Sound of Ideas

Reporters' Roundtable 2/22

Published February 22, 2013 at 2:00 PM EST
A $200 million upgrade in an area plant headlines a week of growth and investment in Greater Cleveland. And these boosts come from some of the biggest names in business. Ford revs its engines to deliver hundreds of jobs; and lots of prestige. A shot-in-the-arm from the state's largest hospital system means a foothold in Northeast Ohio, even as one of the most entrenched health systems already here.... announces expansion plans of its own. And guess who's coming to graduation? Join host Rick Jackson on the reporters' roundtable - Friday morning at 9 on the Sound of Ideas.
M.L. Schultze, Reporter, WKSU
Chris Quinn, Assistant Managing Editor, The Plain Dealer
Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau

