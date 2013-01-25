Reporters' Roundtable 1/25

Cuyahoga County is finally out from under the white elephant named Ameritrust. But did taxpayers get back all they could have, from a $27 million sale? A Cleveland councilman protests another tax-supported building making money for a private concern. Should the Browns have to cough up more stadium rent, now that they have a new energy on board? Meanwhile, Governor John Kasich is in Switzerland - can he bring home some bacon for Ohio's economy? Join host Rick Jackson Friday at 9 on the Sound of Ideas.

Chris Quinn, Assistant Managing Editor, The Plain Dealer

M.L. Schultze, Reporter, WKSU

Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau