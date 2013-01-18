Reporters' Roundtable 1/18

"A good first step"...."long over-due".... "misdirected" - Descriptions from Ohio of the President's gun control plan. Also in the news this week - Fox adds Dennis Kucinich to its stable of commentators. More footnotes to Cuyahoga County's corruption scandal. And the home of the Browns gets a new name - "FirstEnergy Stadium." It's the reporters roundtable with host David Molpus Friday at 9 on 90.3

M.L. Schultze, Reporter, WKSU

Chris Quinn, Assistant Managing Editor, The Plain Dealer

Jo Ingles, Reporter, Statehouse News Bureau