Reporters' Roundtable 1/11

The Cleveland city council's vote to support a member's double-dipping has angered some voters. On the reporters' roundtable - we'll talk about Ken Johnson's two pay checks... for one job. Another council member's name keep popping up in the county corruption case. And a long time area congressman lets no grass grow under his feet, leaving the capitol one month - only to start lobbying his ex-mates the next. Join host Rick Jackson for the Sound of Ideas Fridayat 9 on 90.3.

M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU

Chris Quinn, Assistant Managing Editor, The Plain Dealer

Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau