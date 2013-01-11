© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Reporters' Roundtable 1/11

Published January 11, 2013 at 2:00 PM EST
mic.jpg
mic.jpg

The Cleveland city council's vote to support a member's double-dipping has angered some voters. On the reporters' roundtable - we'll talk about Ken Johnson's two pay checks... for one job. Another council member's name keep popping up in the county corruption case. And a long time area congressman lets no grass grow under his feet, leaving the capitol one month - only to start lobbying his ex-mates the next. Join host Rick Jackson for the Sound of Ideas Fridayat 9 on 90.3.
M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU
Chris Quinn, Assistant Managing Editor, The Plain Dealer
Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau

Tags
The Sound of Ideas PoliticsSound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable