Friday Reporters' Roundtable 1/27

Published January 27, 2012 at 2:00 PM EST
A $100 million fund to build business and create jobs 'finally' gets up and running. While some regional power stations are about to close for good - potentially throwing hundreds of other people... out of work. This week on the reporter's roundtable, it's the implications of First Energy clearing the air of three coal-fired area plants. Jobs will be lost, and tax bases impacted. There's also concern over the takeover of the liquor business by JobsOhio ...on Cuyahoga County's sin tax. We'll crack the seal on those stories and others - Friday morning on 90.3.

Chris Quinn, Assistant Managing Editor, The Plain Dealer
M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU
Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau

