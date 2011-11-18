Friday Reporters' Roundtable Nov. 18

© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Published November 18, 2011 at 2:00 PM EST
The number of Americans applying for jobless benefits drops to its lowest level in 7 months. Northwest Ohio adds 1100 good paying jobs - thanks to Chrysler. Northeast Ohio picks up another 450 steel industry jobs. Cleveland's Mayor unveils his lakefront development dream. And an Ohio Republican joins a bipartisan call for national debt reduction to include...dare we say it...higher taxes. Join Executive Editor David Molpus and the Sound of Ideas reporters roundtable...Friday at 9 on 90.3

Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau
Chris Quinn, Assistant Managing Editor, The Plain Dealer
M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU

