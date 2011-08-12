Friday Reporters' Roundtable

Ohio's Rob Portman is among those taking center stage in the next act of Washington's deficit reduction drama. He's a bona fide numbers guy who is seen as open to compromise. Labor's fight with Republican reformers stumbles in Wisconsin raising questions about fallout in Ohio.

A Cleveland jury recommends death for a serial killer as another mass murder erupts in Copley.

Scrutiny of MetroHealth goes up a notch - All fodder for conversation Friday on the Sound of Ideas with Host David Molpus and the reporters roundtable.

Chris Quinn, Assistant Managing Editor, The Plain Dealer

Doug Oplinger, Managing Editor, Akron Beacon Journal

Bill Cohen, Reporter, Statehouse News Bureau