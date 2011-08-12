© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Friday Reporters' Roundtable

Published August 12, 2011 at 2:00 PM EDT
Ohio's Rob Portman is among those taking center stage in the next act of Washington's deficit reduction drama. He's a bona fide numbers guy who is seen as open to compromise. Labor's fight with Republican reformers stumbles in Wisconsin raising questions about fallout in Ohio.
A Cleveland jury recommends death for a serial killer as another mass murder erupts in Copley.
Scrutiny of MetroHealth goes up a notch - All fodder for conversation Friday on the Sound of Ideas with Host David Molpus and the reporters roundtable.

Chris Quinn, Assistant Managing Editor, The Plain Dealer
Doug Oplinger, Managing Editor, Akron Beacon Journal
Bill Cohen, Reporter, Statehouse News Bureau

