© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Friday Reporters' Roundtable

Published June 17, 2011 at 2:00 PM EDT
microphone.jpg
microphone.jpg

Call back the construction teams - we have a casino deal. The action has jumped from a $500 million to a $900 million investment, but the Rock Ohio Caesar's group says its ready to bankroll Cleveland's riverside casino - now with the full support of Governor John Kasich, whose new deal lands more bucks for the state. We'll also hear federal wiretaps of former Cuyahoga County Commissioners Jimmy Dimora and Frank Russo - after we clean up the language.M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU
Chris Quinn, Assistant Managing Editor, The Plain Dealer
Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau

Tags
The Sound of Ideas PoliticsSound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable