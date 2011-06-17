Friday Reporters' Roundtable

Call back the construction teams - we have a casino deal. The action has jumped from a $500 million to a $900 million investment, but the Rock Ohio Caesar's group says its ready to bankroll Cleveland's riverside casino - now with the full support of Governor John Kasich, whose new deal lands more bucks for the state. We'll also hear federal wiretaps of former Cuyahoga County Commissioners Jimmy Dimora and Frank Russo - after we clean up the language.M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU

Chris Quinn, Assistant Managing Editor, The Plain Dealer

Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau