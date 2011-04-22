Friday Reporters' Roundtable

100 days of the Kasich administration. Does it seem like it’s gone by pretty quickly? Or does it already seem like its' lasting forever? Friday morning on the reporters' roundtable, we'll look at what Governor John Kasich has accomplished in those 100 days, and at some of the anger directed at him because of it. We'll also look at the finalists for the top spot at the Cleveland Schools, and is it really time to think about merging municipalities? A state leader makes a bold suggestion. Join us at nine - on 90.3.

M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU

Chris Quinn, Metro Editor, The Plain Dealer

Jo Ingles, Reporter, Statehouse News Bureau