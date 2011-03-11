© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Friday Reporters' Roundtable

Published March 11, 2011 at 2:00 PM EST
microphone.jpg
microphone.jpg

Cleveland is a shrinking city. The 2010 census figures show the city’s population fell below 400,000. Similar news for many Northeast Ohio suburbs that saw either no growth or population losses. But there was a bright spot with a long-awaited announcement from American Greetings that the company will maintain its headquarters in Ohio. In state news, House Speaker Bill Batchelder said he hopes to vote on the collective bargaining bill by the end of next week. And what lies ahead for the biggest man in Ohio football? Join the conversation with the reporters’ roundtable Friday at 9 on 90.3.
M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU
Chris Quinn, Metro Editor, The Plain Dealer
Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau

Tags
The Sound of Ideas PoliticsSound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable