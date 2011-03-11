Friday Reporters' Roundtable

Cleveland is a shrinking city. The 2010 census figures show the city’s population fell below 400,000. Similar news for many Northeast Ohio suburbs that saw either no growth or population losses. But there was a bright spot with a long-awaited announcement from American Greetings that the company will maintain its headquarters in Ohio. In state news, House Speaker Bill Batchelder said he hopes to vote on the collective bargaining bill by the end of next week. And what lies ahead for the biggest man in Ohio football? Join the conversation with the reporters’ roundtable Friday at 9 on 90.3.

M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU

Chris Quinn, Metro Editor, The Plain Dealer

Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau