Friday Reporters' Roundtable

Ohio's Senate Republicans moderate their plan to gut collective bargaining for public unions, but some workers claim the alternative may barely be any better. With the issues somewhat muddied by oversized rallies, accusations of unsavory behavior, and unexpected appearances from the former governor, what does what's left… mean to the workers? We'll hash out details on Friday's reporters' roundtable. Plus the loss of a medical facility in Cleveland, and more calamity days for schools. Join the conversation Friday at 9am on 90.3.

Chris Quinn, Metro Editor, The Plain Dealer

M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU

Bill Cohen, Reporter, Statehouse News Bureau