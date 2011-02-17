Weekly Regional Roundtable

A successful high school basketball coach loses his spot on the bench for unprofessional behavior, but will keep on working as a teacher in Richmond Heights. On a reporters’ roundtable special edition, we also examine Governor Kasich’s attempt to patch up relations with the Legislative Black Caucus. We’ll talk about some high-profile personnel moves in Cuyahoga County and discuss the case of convicted killer Frank Spisak on the day he's supposed to face execution. That's Thursday morning at 9:00 on 90.3.M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU-FM

Chris Quinn, metro editor, The Plain Dealer

Jo Ingles, Statehouse correspondent, Ohio Public Radio