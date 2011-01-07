Friday Reporters' Roundtable

Friday on the Sound of Ideas reporters' roundtable, a probe seeking integrity within certain Cuyahoga County departments.... finds there’s plenty to spare. The Governor-to-be bars reporters from his swearing in ceremony - then backs down in the face of their complaints. And some taxpayers question Tim Hagan’s taking a highly paid part time lobbyist job from a company he once funded as a county commissioner. Join the discussion, Friday at 9, on 90.3.

Chris Quinn, Metro Editor, The Plain Dealer

M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU

Jo Ingles, Reporter, Statehouse News Bureau