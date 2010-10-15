Friday Reporters' Roundtable

A merger for First Energy and Allegheny Energy? Not so fast, says Pennsylvania Governor Ed Rendell, who claims a merger will cause job cuts and increased energy prices in his state. In Cleveland, the pricetag to defend alleged serial killer Anthony Sowell tops $150,000. PNC loses 75 percent of deposits and slips to the second largest bank in Ohio. And why some appellate judges are questioning the legality of the traffic-enforcement camera law. Join ideastream's David Molpus on The Sound of Ideas Reporters' Roundtable Friday at 9AM on 90.3. M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU

Chris Quinn, Metro Editor, The Plain Dealer

Jay Miller, Reporter, Crains Cleveland