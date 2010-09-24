© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

The Sound of Ideas

Friday Reporters' Roundtable

Published September 24, 2010 at 2:00 PM EDT

Gubernatorial candidates spar again. This week Republican challenger John Kasich saying he will scrap Gov. Ted Strickland's education reform plan if elected. Kasich says so-called "evidence-based" reform is not effective and that local schools need more flexibility. Strickland shot back saying new dollars going into the classroom are improving Ohio schools, and that his plan is manageable for the long-term. Also in the news, more fallout from the Cuyahoga County corruption scandal after a judge ruled newly indicted Commissioner Jimmy Dimora can get back to work, albeit under several restrictions. And, we'll answer the question - why was Ohio State's mascot Brutus tackled at last week's game? Join journalists from WKSU, The Akron Beacon Journal and The Plain Dealer Friday at 9 on the reporters' roundtable. M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU
Chris Quinn, Metro Editor, The Plain Dealer
Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau

