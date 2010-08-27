Friday Reporters' Roundtable

In the news this week - the District of Columbia and nine states, including Ohio, finished in the money in the federal government's $3.4 billion education reform stimulus known as "race to the top." Ohio's share? A cool $400 million. State officials are calling it validation that our schools are on the right track. In Akron, the mayor wants to use school money to pay for safety forces. In Stark County the man in charge of money, the County Treasurer, is ousted after $2.5 million went missing on his watch. And Cleveland prepares to carry a big stick to enforce recycling. Some are calling it, "a garbage Gestapo." Join ideastream's David Molpus and tell us what you call it on The Sound of Ideas Reporters' Roundtable Friday at 9AM on 90.3.M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU

Chris Quinn, Metro Editor, The Plain Dealer

Keith Reed, Editor, Catalyst Ohio