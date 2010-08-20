© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Friday Reporters' Roundtable

Published August 20, 2010 at 2:00 PM EDT

President Obama went to Columbus this week to shore up his faltering popularity and lend a hand to Governor Ted Strickland who's in a tight re-election race. Obama said the economy is slowly but surely getting stronger. Strickland's Republican opponent John Kasich said he'd bring more jobs to Ohio by privatizing the state's main agency for economic development. Democrats call that "outsourcing economic development to corporate interests." Clean energy in Ohio powers up with an 80-acre solar farm and the world's largest hydrogen fuel cell; meanwhile, some Ohio lakes encounter a sea of algae Join the discussion with ideastream's David Molpus and The Reporters' Roundtable, Friday at 9AM.M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU
Chris Quinn, Metro Editor, The Plain Dealer
Bill Cohen, Reporter, Statehouse News Bureau

