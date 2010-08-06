Friday Reporters' Roundtable

Stark County files a civil lawsuit to recover some of nearly $3 million embezzled from the treasurer's office. A Cuyahoga County Board of Revision member resigns abruptly after reports he was working a second job on the taxpayers' dime. Also, there seems to be an anti-tax mood among voters as levies bit the dust this week, but November will still bring dozens of new tax issues to the ballot. And partisan politics is heating up statewide. We'll get the latest from the folks with a front row seat. Join the discussion on the Sound of Ideas, tomorrow at 9:00 on 90.3

Chris Quinn, Metro Editor, The Plain Dealer

Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau

M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU