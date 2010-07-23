Friday Reporters' Roundtable

Cleveland teachers began voting Wednesday on a new three year contract that cuts pay but not as deeply as the school administration wanted and seniority rules remain pretty much intact. Ohio and four other Great Lakes states are suing Illinois in federal court, trying to force the state to build a permanent, solid barrier to prevent Asian Carp from entering via the Mississippi and its tributaries. They say this invasive species could destroy the fishing industry and other aquatic life. GOP gubernatorial candidate John Kasich launches an ad campaign downplaying his role at the failed financial giant, Lehman Brothers. And Akronites gear up for the 73rd annual Soap Box Derby despite an all-time low in funding. Join Eric Wellman for the Reporters' Roundtable Friday at 9AM on 90.3M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU

Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau

Scott Stephens, Senior Writer, Catalyst Ohio