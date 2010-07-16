Friday Reporters' Roundtable

© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Published July 16, 2010 at 2:00 PM EDT

The FBI targets Vince Russo, son of Cuyahoga County Auditor, Frank Russo, alleging he delivered free TVs to public officials as bribes. A case of using the son to get to the father in county corruption probe? The feds say, "no comment." Plus, we'll have reflections on the passing of baseball icon and former Clevelander, George Steinbrenner, and on Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert's $100,000 fine for his fiery farewell letter to LeBron James. And Summit County tells Chrysler it wants its money back. Join Executive Editor David Molpus for a conversation about those stories and more, Thursday morning at 9 on 90.3Rachel Dissell, Staff Writer, The Plain Dealer
M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU
Bob Dolgan, Sports Writer, The Plain Dealer

Sound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable