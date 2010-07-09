Reporters' Roundtable: LeBron Does 'What's Right... For Him'

In the eyes of some fans Lebron has become LeBum overnight not only with his choice of Miami as his new basketball home but in the super-hyped way he handled his free agency announcement. On the Sound of Ideas reporters roundtable, a chance for you to sound off, sigh in resignation or otherwise prepare to move on...plus, our analysis from some "experts." And, some of the news that's been buried beneath "King" James: Cleveland makes the short list for the Democratic National Convention and a notorious congressman struggles to come back. Join us with your take and your questions. Friday at 9 on 90.3.

*photo courtesy The Plain Dealer

Andy Baskin sports director, WEWS Channel 5

Marla Ridenour sports columnist Akron Beacon Journal

Mike McIntyre columnist, The Plain Dealer

Charles Michener cultural critic