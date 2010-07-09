© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Reporters' Roundtable: LeBron Does 'What's Right... For Him'

Published July 9, 2010 at 2:00 PM EDT

In the eyes of some fans Lebron has become LeBum overnight not only with his choice of Miami as his new basketball home but in the super-hyped way he handled his free agency announcement. On the Sound of Ideas reporters roundtable, a chance for you to sound off, sigh in resignation or otherwise prepare to move on...plus, our analysis from some "experts." And, some of the news that's been buried beneath "King" James: Cleveland makes the short list for the Democratic National Convention and a notorious congressman struggles to come back. Join us with your take and your questions. Friday at 9 on 90.3.
*photo courtesy The Plain Dealer

Andy Baskin sports director, WEWS Channel 5
Marla Ridenour sports columnist Akron Beacon Journal
Mike McIntyre columnist, The Plain Dealer
Charles Michener cultural critic

Tags
The Sound of Ideas PoliticsSound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable